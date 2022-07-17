Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNT. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.21.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

