Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) vs. TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Critical Contrast

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 22.84% 22.99% 9.35% TPG N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 TPG 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Affiliated Managers Group and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus target price of $170.20, suggesting a potential upside of 45.98%. TPG has a consensus target price of $32.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than TPG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.41 billion 1.88 $565.70 million $13.16 8.86 TPG $4.98 billion 1.56 $230.90 million N/A N/A

Affiliated Managers Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats TPG on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

