Comparing Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) & Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -22.60% -24.22% -10.80% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Limelight Networks and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 1 1 5 1 2.75 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of ?. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

This table compares Limelight Networks and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $217.63 million 0.00 -$54.76 million ($0.39) N/A Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limelight Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -4.07, suggesting that its share price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

