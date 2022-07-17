Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Head-To-Head Review

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Vertex has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex and Coro Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $425.55 million 3.53 -$1.48 million ($0.02) -503.50 Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -0.01

Profitability

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coro Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vertex and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -0.93% 12.70% 4.43% Coro Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vertex and Coro Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 1 4 0 2.29 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertex presently has a consensus price target of $18.93, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than Coro Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex beats Coro Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Coro Global

(Get Rating)

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

