Head-To-Head Contrast: Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) & UGI (NYSE:UGI)

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) and UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archaea Energy and UGI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archaea Energy $77.13 million 21.43 -$23.90 million N/A N/A UGI $7.45 billion 1.14 $1.47 billion $7.00 5.76

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 UGI 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Archaea Energy and UGI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Archaea Energy currently has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 108.54%. UGI has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Archaea Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than UGI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of UGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Archaea Energy has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UGI has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Archaea Energy and UGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archaea Energy N/A N/A -9.66% UGI 16.65% 10.80% 3.49%

About Archaea Energy

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,600 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,400 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 672,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,400 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,500 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,600 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.