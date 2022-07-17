Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) vs. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Financial Contrast

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nintendo has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinco Ventures has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 1 1 4 0 2.50 Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nintendo and Vinco Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nintendo currently has a consensus target price of $272.35, suggesting a potential upside of 384.69%. Given Nintendo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nintendo is more favorable than Vinco Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Nintendo and Vinco Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 28.16% 24.71% 19.00% Vinco Ventures -5,456.27% N/A -8.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nintendo and Vinco Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $15.10 billion 3.87 $4.25 billion $4.49 12.51 Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 25.48 -$713.17 million N/A N/A

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Summary

Nintendo beats Vinco Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

