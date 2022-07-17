Analysts Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Price Target at $11.13

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INN opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,153,000 after purchasing an additional 780,049 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,561,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,087,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

