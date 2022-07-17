POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNT. William Blair began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.06.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

