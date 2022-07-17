POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on PNT. William Blair began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at POINT Biopharma Global
In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance
NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.06.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
