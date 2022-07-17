Brokerages Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $17.38

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 698,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $129.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

