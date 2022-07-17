Analysts Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $7.25

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

