Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $53.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.5 %

NWN opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

