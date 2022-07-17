Brokerages Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target at $25.00

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Cadre has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $3,925,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

