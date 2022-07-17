Brokerages Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT at $275.00

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.