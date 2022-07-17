Analysts Set Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target at $177.56

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.76.

Several brokerages have commented on HVRRY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($165.00) to €174.00 ($174.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($145.70) to €138.80 ($138.80) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.4 %

HVRRY stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27.

Hannover Rück Announces Dividend

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.4989 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

