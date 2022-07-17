Jackson Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $23.60 Per Share (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Jackson Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $23.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $24.35. The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.27 per share.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko bought 3,344 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 and have sold 4,472,976 shares worth $182,439,755.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

