Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Humana Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $31.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $24.65 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.67.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $487.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $490.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.40 and a 200-day moving average of $435.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Humana by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

