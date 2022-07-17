Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BRKR opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Bruker by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 740,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,583,000 after purchasing an additional 132,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

