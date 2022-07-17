Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

