FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tate & Lyle plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tate & Lyle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Tate & Lyle’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.18) to GBX 980 ($11.66) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5652 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

