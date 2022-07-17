Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Triumph Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Triumph Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

TGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Triumph Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE TGI opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $857.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

