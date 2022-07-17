Abcam plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abcam in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.19) to GBX 1,700 ($20.22) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Abcam Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABCM opened at $13.67 on Friday. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 27.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Abcam by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth about $5,028,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Abcam by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

