Abcam plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abcam in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.19) to GBX 1,700 ($20.22) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 27.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Abcam by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth about $5,028,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Abcam by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
