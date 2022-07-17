FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $40.28 on Friday. Avient has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.