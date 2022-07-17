Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Keyence Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keyence in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $11.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s FY2024 earnings at $12.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Keyence Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KYCCF stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. Keyence has a 1-year low of $327.80 and a 1-year high of $711.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.30.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

