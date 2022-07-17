TFI International Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $9.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.15.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

