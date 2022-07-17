National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $7.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.15. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%.

TFI International Stock Up 2.0 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

