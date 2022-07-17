Scotiabank Boosts Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWEGF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Crew Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

