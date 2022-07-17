Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 245 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 243 ($2.89) to GBX 245 ($2.91) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRNCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.91) to GBX 285 ($3.39) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.00.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

CRNCY stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

