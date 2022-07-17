National Bank Financial Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$50.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.