UBS Group Lowers Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

