ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €12.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €12.50 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAVMY. AlphaValue cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($13.80) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($13.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.25) target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

AAVMY stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

