Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT Lowered to GBX 610

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 610 ($7.25) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.25) to GBX 834 ($9.92) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $741.33.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

