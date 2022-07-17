Maxim Group Downgrades Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) to Hold

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Biotricity Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BTCY opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotricity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biotricity during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

