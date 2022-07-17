AIB Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AIBBU)

AIB Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AIBBU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 18th. AIB Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AIB Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIBBU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. AIB Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.03.

Institutional Trading of AIB Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,998,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,770,000.

About AIB Acquisition

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

