Dover Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dover Price Performance

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of DOV opened at $120.53 on Friday. Dover has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

