JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $200.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $145.72 and a 52-week high of $212.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.