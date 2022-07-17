Guy Paul C. Parsons Buys 26,455 Shares of Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) insider Guy Paul C. Parsons purchased 26,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £7,142.85 ($8,495.30).

Appreciate Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of APP opened at GBX 28.25 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. Appreciate Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21.10 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 31.80 ($0.38). The firm has a market cap of £52.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.52.

Appreciate Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

