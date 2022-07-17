ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Lowered to $600.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASML. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $475.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ASML by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of ASML by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

