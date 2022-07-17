Robert W. Baird Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $12.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 16.91.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 6.59 on Friday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.86 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.93.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.21 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,272,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AvidXchange by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

