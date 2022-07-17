ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $94.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE MAN opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

