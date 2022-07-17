ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 56.5% in June

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ANA Stock Up 1.0 %

ALNPY opened at $3.50 on Friday. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.41.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 14.21%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

