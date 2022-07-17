Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Expands By 52.4%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atlantia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $11.18 on Friday. Atlantia has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Get Atlantia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ATASY. UBS Group downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Atlantia from €22.00 ($22.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from €20.00 ($20.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.