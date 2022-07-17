Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
ASHTF opened at $44.49 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.