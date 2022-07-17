ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
ASOS Stock Performance
Shares of ASOMF opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. ASOS has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $65.95.
About ASOS
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASOS (ASOMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.