ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOMF opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. ASOS has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $65.95.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.