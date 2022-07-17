Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Drops By 52.6%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

ATUUF opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

