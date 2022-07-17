Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Drops By 52.6%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
ATUUF opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.02.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
