ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ANGLE from GBX 195 ($2.32) to GBX 231 ($2.75) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

ANGLE Stock Performance

Shares of ANPCY stock opened at 12.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 15.10. ANGLE has a twelve month low of 12.52 and a twelve month high of 21.00.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

See Also

