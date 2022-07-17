Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Awakn Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS AWKNF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

