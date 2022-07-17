APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,015,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Stock Performance

Shares of APTY opened at 0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.01. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

