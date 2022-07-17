Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Broadwind Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of BWEN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Broadwind
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.