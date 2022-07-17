Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Broadwind Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Broadwind Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

