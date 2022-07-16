Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $208.45 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

