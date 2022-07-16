Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.97. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

